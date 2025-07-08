New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Author Jenny Han, who also serves as the creator for the third season of Prime Video's upcoming series "The Summer I Turned Pretty", said there are some unexpected moments in the show, which might surprise those who have followed the books.

The series is an adaptation of Han's book trilogy. After the release of the first two seasons in 2022 and 2023, the third season is slated to premiere on the streamer on July 16.

Han said there are some moments from the books, she knew people would want to see. But some of them might not be as expected.

"There are a couple of moments that people really love from the books that I knew that people were wanting to see. (But some moments) might not always happen in the way that you're expecting. I wanted to make sure that I was going to really service those fans who've been following the story for a really long time."

Lola Tung, who plays the lead role of Belly in the series, said, "There is heartache that comes with big love stories, and complicated love stories and I hope they are satisfied with the stories and the journeys because Jenny did such a good job with it and we had so much fun filming it and I feel very proud of it."

"There's so much weight and so many feelings and we keep saying bittersweet, but it's the truth. I started it when I was 18 and now I am 22 and it changed my life and I think it changed all of our lives, and I'll look back at it really fondly," she added.

The series also stars Gavin Casalegno, Christopher Briney, Rain Spencer and Sean Kaufman. PTI

