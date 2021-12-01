Los Angeles, Dec 1 (PTI) Musicians The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo and H.E.R. won top honours at the third annual Apple Music Awards.

The Weeknd was named the Global Artist of the Year, Rodrigo won the Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year award while H.E.R. was recognised as Songwriter of the Year.

"I'm so grateful for this huge honour and want to thank Apple for all its support, not only for my work but also for great music by newer artists, where it matters so much for creators to be found and supported," the musician said in a statement.

Rodrigo, whose debut single "drivers license' topped the charts in January and quickly became one of the most streamed new releases of the year and saw the success of her debut album "SOUR" in May, took home Breakthrough Artist, Album of the Year (“SOUR”), and Song of the Year (“drivers license”).

"I did my first interview for 'drivers license' with Apple Music, and so much has happened since then. It's truly surreal. Thank you to Apple Music for these amazing awards,” Rodrigo said.

Award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist H.E.R., who had a great year with the acclaimed release of her 21-track album "Back of My Mind", said the award was special for her.

“As a young Black and Filipino artist, and a woman who is on the stage giving my all, there's no doubt that representation is important. Thank you so much, Apple Music.”

The Apple Music Awards have also introduced a new category for Reginal Artist of the Year, recognising Aya Nakamura (France), OFFICIAL HIGE DANDISM (Japan), RIN (Germany), Scriptonite (Russia), and Wizkid (Africa).

The awards honour achievements in music across five distinct categories — Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Top Song of the Year, and Top Album of the Year — and winners are chosen through a process that reflects both Apple Music's editorial perspective and what customers around the world are listening to the most, a statement from the service said.

“The past 12 months have proved to be a remarkable year for music, and we're thrilled to honour the artists who are shaping culture and connecting with fans around the world on Apple Music,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats.

“This year we're also recognising more regional artists, showing the world the impact of extraordinary talented musicians who are making waves globally.”

The Apple Music Awards celebration kicks off Tuesday, December 7 with interviews, original content, and more all streaming worldwide on Apple Music and the Apple TV app.

