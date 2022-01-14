Washington [US], January 14 (ANI): Actor Murray Bartlett, who starred as Armond in HBO's 'The White Lotus', has joined the cast of 'Immigrant', Hulu's upcoming limited series about Chippendales founder Somen "Steve" Banerjee.

As per Variety, Bartlett will feature as producer-choreographer Nick De Noia in the upcoming series.

The Hulu series will see actor Kumail Nanjiani essaying the role of Banerjee. Written, executive produced and co-showrun by Robert Siegel, the series will follow Banerjee's (Nanjiani) darkly comedic, crime-ridden journey as an Indian-American immigrant creating what became a wildly popular male revue show.

Bartlett's character Nick De Noia is described as a charming, fast-talking New Yorker who sees himself as God's gift to entertainment. While regularly indulging in his loves of drinking, drugs, women and men, he helped Banerjee take the Chippendales from a seedy West LA venture to the global popularity it eventually reached.

Nanjiani, Dylan Sellers, co-showrunner Jenni Konner, director Ramin Bahrani, Emily V. Gordon and writer Rajiv Joseph executive produce alongside Siegel. Mehar Sethi also serves as a writer. Jacqui Rivera co-executive produces, with Nora Silver and Annie Wyman as co-producers. 20th Television serves as the studio.

Coming back to Bartlett, apart from 'The White Lotus', he has also starred as Dominic Basaluzzo in HBO's 'Looking' and Michael "Mouse" Tolliver in Netflix's 'Tales of the City'. (ANI)

