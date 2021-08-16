Los Angeles, Aug 16 (PTI) "Lord of the Rings" series actor Lenny Henry, "The Nest" actor Mirren Mack, Nathaniel Curtis, known for "It's A Sin", and Dylan Moran of "Black Books" fame are among the 10 newly added names to the cast of Netflix's prequel fantasy series to "The Witcher".

Titled "The Witcher: Blood Origin", the show will expand the universe of the original fantasy series, headlined by Henry Cavill. The prequel is currently under production in the UK, reported Deadline.

Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of "The Witcher", "Blood Origin" will tell chart the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal 'Conjunction of the Spheres', when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

Jacob Collins Levy ("Young Wallander"), Lizzie Annis and Huw Novelli ("The Capture"), Francesca Mills ("Harlots"), Amy Murray and Zach Wyatt ("Karen Pirie") are also among the newly announced cast members.

Laurence O'Fuarain, Sophia Brown and Michelle Yeoh lead the six-part prequel series.

Sarah O'Gorman and Vicky Jewson will co-direct three episodes each.

Declan de Barra will serve as the showrunner and executive producer.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who is the showrunner on the parent series "The Witcher", and Matt O'Toole are attached as executive producers.

Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, on whose books the two series are based, will serve as creative consultant.

Cavill-starrer "The Witcher" will return for its second season on December 17 on Netflix. PTI

