Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 1 (ANI): Kuttu Veerasaiva, Tantri of Pettah Melamkode Ishakkiyamma Temple, has created a spectacular Bommakolu display featuring 7,400 figurines at his residence, Shaktikripa, in Thiruvananthapuram, as part of the Navratri celebrations.

The traditional Bommakolu displays, arranged during the Navaratri festival, carry a deeper meaning beyond their visual charm. Each step adorned with clay dolls and figurines is seen as a symbolic representation of the eternal message that good ultimately triumphs over evil.

The dolls, usually arranged on three, five, seven, or nine steps, are seen as expressions of faith and heritage among the followers of Goddess Durga.

This year in Thiruvananthapuram, the tradition took place on a breathtaking scale as Kuttu Veerasaiva, the Tantri of Pettah Melamkode Ishakkiyamma Temple, has set up a massive Golu at his residence, Shaktikripa, featuring an astonishing 7,400 figurines.

From the car porch to the hall, even across the dining table, every space has been transformed into a canvas of devotion and artistry.

The display is not limited to clay idols. It also includes figurines made of panchaloha (five metal alloy), brass, and copper.

Some of these treasures have been passed down through four generations, while others were collected by Kuttu Veerasaiva himself since the age of ten.

Among the rarest pieces are 110-year-old idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Chottanikkara Amma.

Highlights of the Shaktikripa Golu include the marapachi dolls, carved from rare red sandalwood, and special thematic arrangements depicting the 12 zodiac signs, 18 siddhas, and 108 forms of Ganesha.

Speaking to ANI, Kuttu Veerasaiva shared that he often buys dolls during his travels, and sometimes even seeks out villages where artisans create them, purchasing directly from the makers.

"My aim is to bring the richness of tradition and heritage to people," he said, adding that he intends to keep the Golu open to the public free of cost in the coming years as well.

Visitors are struck by the scale of the collection. "It is truly astounding," said S. Venu, one of the many who came to witness the display. This year's Golu is spread across nine distinct themes, blending spirituality, artistry, and storytelling.

The dazzling display of Golu will remain open to the public until Vijayadashami on October 2, from 6:30 a.m. to midnight each day.

Meanwhile, in Kerala, books were worshipped on Wednesday evening as part of the Navaratri celebrations.

Today, Ayudha Pooja will be observed, marking the ritual worship of tools and equipment. Vidyarambam, the ceremony marking the beginning of formal education, will be held on Thursday morning. (ANI)

