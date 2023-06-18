Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): On the occasion of Father's Day, filmmaker Karan Johar dropped a beautiful video featuring his images with his late father Yash Johar.

In a caption, he thanked his dad for being his guiding light.

"Thank you papa, for being the guiding light. If today I can be even half of the father figure as you, to my kids - I will consider that as my biggest victory. #FathersDay," he captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtnkQmvq5yR/?hl=en

The video also has Karan's pictures with his daughter Roohi and son Yash.

"My biggest blessings, my biggest strengths, my biggest critics & my biggest reasons for everything I do. Thank you for making me a father Roohi & Yash! Dada loves you very very much," he wrote.

Karan became a father via surrogacy in 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is returning to director's chair after a gap of 7 years. He is all set to come up with 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' in July 2023.The family drama features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles.Expressing gratitude to his team after finishing the shoot for the film, Karan had earlier posted, "It's been 7 years since I directed a film..... I embarked on a journey of a film that I had to stop mid way for various unavoidable reasons and then the germ of #rockyaurranikipremkahani came to me from a real life family anecdote (something my father once told me about) and then my soldiers helped me create everything I wanted to with my 7th feature ..."

He added, "I was blessed with the best team ... a team so full of love that bidding them goodbye was not easy..... thank you to each and every one of the core team that helped me through thick , thin , Covid and bad weather.... ( you know who you are and I love you forever) to my amazing cast from veterans to friends ... from first time actors to established maestros .... I am blessed with this illustrious cast who portrayed each and every part to its visualisation and more .... We finally wrapped last night!!! We can't wait to share our labour of love , family, fun and sheer joy with all of you on the 28th of July 2023...... see you at the movies!!" (ANI)

