Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): On the occasion of Kiara Advani's birthday, actor Kartik Aaryan revealed that the name of their upcoming project 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' has been changed to 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared the first look picture from the film and wrote, "Happy Birthday Katha !! Tumhaara SatyaPrem.#SatyapremKiKatha."

In the picture, Kartik is seen holding Kiara in his arms. He also added background music to the post.

The film sparked controversy due to its title Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for Hindu god Vishnu. Kartik and Kiara have earlier together in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Last year, director Sameer Vidwans issued a statement to announce the change in title. Kartik also reposted the statement on his official Instagram account which said that the title will be changed to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional.

"A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans," the statement read.

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures. It is touted as a musical saga. (ANI)

