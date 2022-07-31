Aditya Roy Kapur's latest action drama Rashtra Kavach Om will be out on OTT soon. The film, which received mixed reactions from the audience, is all set for its digital premiere. The fill will be streamed on ZEE5 on August 11. Sharing the update, Aditya said, "Rashtra Kavach Om was a challenging film as it demanded a lot from me physically and mentally. I am glad to have gone through this great experience. Rashtra Kavach OM Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi’s Film.

Now with OM having its world digital premiere on ZEE5, I look forward to the film reaching a wider audience! Hope the viewers have as much fun watching it as we had making it." Helmed by Kapil Verma, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Sanjana Sanghi, Prakash Raj and Prachi Shah. Rashtra Kavach Om Box Office Collection Day 2: Aditya Roy Kapur’s Film Stands At A Total Of Rs 3.21 Crore.

Hogi desh ke dushmano ki haar, para-commando Om hai taiyyar! 💪🔥 Jai Bhavani! #OMOnZEE5 premieres 11th August pic.twitter.com/4SWE0WJG43 — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) July 31, 2022

"I am elated that a film packed with raw action and deep emotion will premiere on India's largest home-grown video streaming platform, ZEE5 during the Independence Day weekend and will reach across audience in 190+ countries! I hope that Rashtra Kavach Om with its action, scale and heart appeals to people across the world," Kapil Verma said. The film was released on July 1. It's produced by Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan.

