Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): Tom Cruise fans in India have a reason to celebrate, as the Hollywood star's highly awaited action-packed film, 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning,' is set to hit Indian cinemas on May 17, a full six days before its global release.

Paramount Pictures India announced the exciting news on Friday, sharing the new release date along with a poster on Instagram.

"Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning now releases early in India. New date - 17th May," read the official caption.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film's screenplay is co-written by McQuarrie and Erik Jendresen.

The makers of the highly anticipated film unveiled an intriguing new trailer earlier this month.

Apart from Cruise, the cast also includes Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Esai Morales as the antagonist Gabriel, Shea Whigham as Jasper Briggs, Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas, and Pom Klementieff as the assassin Paris, according to Variety.

Newcomers to the Mission: Impossible franchise include Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Lucy Tulugarjuk, Katy O'Brian, Tramell Tillman, and Stephen Oyoung, Variety reported.

Cruise had earlier hinted at the thrilling action fans can expect in The Final Reckoning, which features an underwater submarine sequence and a scene where he dangles from a plane.

"When you stick your face out [of an airplane], going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you're not getting oxygen," Cruise said in an interview with Empire. "So I had to train myself how to breathe. There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit," Variety reported.

Meanwhile, the film is set to hit theatres on May 23. (ANI)

