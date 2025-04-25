Filmmaker Mohanakrishna Indraganti's movie Sarangapani Jathakam finally hit the big screens on Friday, April 25. The Telugu comedy-drama stars Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Roopa Koduvayur. Despite clashing with several films at the box office, the movie has managed to create significant hype among moviegoers. It also features Vennela Kishore, Srinivas Avasarala, Viva Harsha, and Naresh, among others. Critics who have already watched Sarangapani Jathakam have shared their honest reviews online. ‘Ground Zero’ Review: Emraan Hashmi Shines As BSF Officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey in Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar’s ‘No-Nonsense Thriller’, Say Critics.

Based on the reviews, the Priyadarshi Pulikonda starrer earned praise for its situational comedy, dialogues, and climax. However, critics were not as impressed with the storyline and narration. According to them, apart from the comedy elements, other aspects of Sarangapani Jathakam were not conveyed effectively, though the climax was well executed. One critic described it as a "light-hearted, enjoyable comedy" that was both "engaging" and "humorous." Another critic called the Mohanakrishna Indraganti directorial

Deccan Chronicle: "Priyadarshi excels in his role and delivers a commendable performance. His comic timing entertains the viewers. The scenes between Vennela Kishore and Priyadarshi evoke laughs and whistles in theaters. 'Sarangapani Jathakam' succeeds as a lighthearted and enjoyable comedy, driven by Priyadarshi's engaging portrayal and the humorous chaos that ensues from a bizarre prediction. While the second half could have been tighter, the film's self-aware silliness and strong comedic performances make it a worthwhile watch for those seeking uncomplicated entertainment."

Gulte: "Sarangapani Jathakam is a simple comedy that banks heavily on its performances. With a thin storyline, Indraganti depends fully on his ensemble cast to deliver the goods, and they don’t let him down. Priyadarshi once again proves his versatility; he brings out the tension and quirkiness of his character so convincingly. The chaos shown is okay, but there was more scope for madcap comedy, which falls short in some parts. The second half starts on a slow note, and the heroine breaking up with the hero over his cheap antics feels rushed. Just when it feels like the director is out of ideas and trying to escape the conflict, the story shifts to the climax, which is well-executed. The fun climax uplifts the overall experience."

Telugu Cinema: "Sarangapani Jathakam falls squarely within director Indraganti Mohana Krishna’s zone, from the protagonist’s quirky name to the humour drawn from rhyming dialogues. the plot is thin, and the entire first half barely clicks. Sarangapani Jathakam, despite lacking a strong plot, makes up for it with a few genuinely humorous episodes. The second half delivers laughs, largely due to the comic timing of Priyadarshi, Vennela Kishore, and Harsha. However, the film tends to overstretch, loses pace at times and many portions lack a contemporary vibe."

AP7AM: "Sarangapani Jathakam is a clean, family-friendly comedy that offers consistent laughter with a quirky concept. With a mix of sharp dialogues, situational humor, and relatable characters, the film manages to entertain from start to finish. Despite a few logical stretches, the movie succeeds in being a delightful summer entertainer. A must-watch for audiences looking for wholesome fun perfect for family viewing during the holiday season. Sarangapani Jathakam is also poised to perform well commercially, given its wide appeal." ‘Jewel Thief’ Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat’s Heist-Thriller Fumbles the Score With Clunky Execution (LatestLY Exclusive).

