Los Angeles [US], November 13 (ANI): Actor Tom Felton has made a much-awaited return to his iconic role as Draco Malfoy in 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' on Broadway.

Amid loud screams and applause, Felton made a grand entry on the stage, soaking up the wholesome response from the audience. "I need a favour," the actor said in his first line.

"It's true then, what they're saying on the train. Tom Felton has come to Broadway. Tom Felton makes his first appearance as Draco Malfoy on Broadway," read the caption of the video shared by the official Instagram handle of 'Cursed Child'.

The caption made a subtle nod to Malfoy's quote from "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone', which he remarked at Potter's arrival at Hogwarts.

With his appearance on the Broadway show, Felton has become the first actor to join the cast. He is expected to carry out a 19-week engagement, as per Deadline.

Tom Felton's casting was announced in June this year, when the actor, in an emotional moment, said, "It's very, very easy to get emotional. When they put my blonde wig on for the theater production, I just immediately cried. It was just sort of like a blast from the past."

Speaking on reprising the character of Draco Malfoy, the actor added, "As much as it is reprising an old role for me, it's very much treading into new, unfamiliar territory. I knew him quite well as a kid. I don't know him that well as an adult," as quoted by Deadline.

'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' is set 19 years after the events of the book and movie series, with Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Malfoy's kids now studying at Hogwarts. (ANI)

