Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): Wanting to watch a film that has elements of white collar crime drama and black comedy? Then your wait is over. Rajkummar Rao is coming up with a film titled 'Monica O My Darling' that will treat with you both the genres.

On Monday, the trailer of Vasant Bala's directorial was unveiled. Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, Sikandar Kher, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Bagavathi Perumal, Sikandar Kher, Sukant Goel and Zayn Marie Khan are also a part of the film.

In the trailer, Jayant Arkhedkar (Rajkummar), a robotics expert played by Rajkummar Rao, tries to effect the perfect murder, enlisting the help of his oddball colleagues.

Sharing more details about the film, Vasan Bala said, "I am excited for the audience to get a glimpse into the world of Monica O My Darling and be a part of this dark humored crime mystery. I cannot wait for the audience to see what a fabulous job the cast has done, and it's been a terrific ride collaborating with Matchbox Shots, who have been absolutely superb and I always look forward to working with Netflix and creating ground-breaking, binge-worthy content."

'Monica O My Darling' will be out on Netflix on November 11. (ANI)

