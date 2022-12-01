Washington [US], December 1 (ANI): Sylvester Stallone starrer 'Tulsa King' is gearing up for another season at Paramount Plus.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, 'Tulsa King' has been renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus.

The series was renewed after its Nov. 13 launch on the streaming platform. Following a brand-new episode of "Yellowstone," the first episode aired on Paramount Network on November 20. The sitcom attracted 3.7 million viewers for that telecast, making it the best new linear cable premiere of 2022.

Under the terms of his overall contract with Paramount, "Yellowstone" famed director Taylor Sheridan developed the film "Tulsa King." Sylvester Stallone plays Mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi in the show. After serving 25 years in jail, he is released and sent by his family to Tulsa, Oklahoma. When he arrives, he immediately gets to work building his own criminal empire.

According to Variety, the television show also features Stallone, Andrea Savage, Max Casella, Martin Starr, Domenik Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, Garret Hedlund, A.C. Peterson, and Dana Delany.

In addition to executive producing, Sheridan and Terence Winter co-wrote the "Tulsa King" pilot. As a showrunner, Winter also works. Together with David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter, and Braden Aftergood, Sylvester Stallone executive produces the movie as well. (ANI)

