Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 29 (ANI): UK pop band Blue, which features members Lee Ryan, Simon Webbe, Duncan James and Antony Costa, arrived at BIR Tikendrajit Imphal International Airport on Saturday to perform at the ongoing Sangai Music Festival 2025.

Singer Antony Costa, while speaking to the media shortly after landing, expressed the group's enthusiasm about returning to India after a long gap. Sharing how much the band has been looking forward to reconnecting with their Indian audience, the singer said, "...It has been many years since we came to India. We are excited for our performance tonight at the festival..."

Blue is set to headline one of the major musical evenings of the festival.

The Sangai Festival, now in its 12th edition, began on November 21 and will conclude on November 30. Since it was first held in 2010, the festival has emerged as Manipur's premier cultural celebration, often described as a "Canvas of Culture." Over ten days, the event showcases the state's diverse ethnic communities, traditional crafts, performing arts, cuisine and indigenous sports.

Named after the endangered Sangai deer, native only to Manipur's Keibul Lamjao National Park, the festival plays a vital role in promoting the state as a major tourism destination and celebrating its natural and cultural heritage.

This year's edition features musical performances, adventure tourism experiences and exhibitions that highlight Manipur's artistic legacy and modern creative identity. (ANI)

