New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on June 1 watch a screening of Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj', the epic retelling of the last Hindu king, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan's life and his daredevilry, the film's director Chandraprakash Dwivedi said on Tuesday.

"It is our honour that the Honourable Home Minister of our country, Shri Amit Shah ji is going to witness the epic saga on the glorious life of one of Bharatmata's bravest sons, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, who sacrificed his life for the country," Dwivedi said.

The film, which was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic, is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood are also a part of the film.

Earlier this month, the first song of the movie titled 'Hari Har' had been unveiled. Sung by Adarsh Shinde and composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the song is set against visuals of Prithviraj's bravery on the battlefield. (ANI)

