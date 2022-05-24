Debutant Shanaya Kapoor has been the talk of the town since her debut announcement. The 22-year-old debutant has a fan following of 1.3 million people on Instagram, and she regularly shares her stunning glimpses over social media to treat her fans. Bedhadak: Shanaya Kapoor To Make Her Bollywood Debut With Shashank Khaitan's Directorial! Check Out Her Look As Nimrit In Karan Johar’s Film (View Pic).

On Tuesday, Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a gorgeous selfie flaunting her flawless beauty. She captioned the selfie, "It's whatevaaa". In the picture, Shanaya is wearing a light yellow spaghetti top with minimal gold jewellery. Her kohl-rimmed eyes and subtle-glowy makeup along with open hair made their way throughout the entire look.

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

Reacting to the post Shanaya's fans and friends showered love and chimed into the comment section. Meanwhile, Shanaya's upcoming film Bedhadak is presented by Karan Johar and helmed by Shashank Khaitan. The film, which also marks the debut of actors Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada, is touted as a love triangle in the rom-com space.

