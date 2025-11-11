V for Vendetta is all set to make a comeback, this time for television at DC Studios. Fact Check: Did James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Mock Henry Cavill’s ‘Man of Steel’? Here’s Truth Behind the Viral ‘Troll Monkey’ Scene!.

According to a Variety report, a V for Vendetta TV series is currently in development at HBO, with Pete Jackson attached to write the series adaptation. James Gunn and Peter Safran of DC Studios will serve as the executive producers, while Ben Stephenson and Leanne Klein will produce the show.

DC Studios Brings Legendary Story Back to Screen with New TV Adaptation

Even though the details are yet to be officially announced, if confirmed, the V for Vendetta series will be the latest DC Studios live-action show at HBO.

Written by Alan Moore and illustrated by David Lloyd, V for Vendetta began as a comic serial, making its debut in 1982 in the British anthology Warrior.

DC took over publishing it in 1988.

Set in Britain in a dystopian, not-too-distant future where the country is controlled by the fascist Norsefire party, the story follows an anarchist named V, known for his Guy Fawkes mask, who seeks to overturn the government with the help of a young woman he rescued from the country's secret police.

Beloved Dystopian Tale Returns for New Generation

V for Vendetta was adapted into a feature film in 2005, with Hugo Weaving and Natalie Portman in the lead roles. It was directed by James McTeigue, with a screenplay from the Wachowskis.

The film received positive response from the audience as well as critics, also grossing over $130 million worldwide.

It has remained popular since then. Warner Bros is now also set to bring the film back to theatres in November 2026 in honour of its 20th anniversary.