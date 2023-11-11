New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): It will be a working Diwali for actor Vaani Kapoor.

She is currently in London for the shoot of her film. Interestingly, Vaani will celebrate the festival with her cast and crew on the sets of her upcoming project.

Also Read | The Killer Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Michael Fassbender, Arliss Howard's Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

"I will be spending Diwali in London this year! Every year I really look forward to celebrating it in Delhi with my family by being a part of the puja, lighting diyas with my folks and indulging in some homemade delicacies," she shared.

Vaani added, "'Whenever I have celebrated the festival in Mumbai my friends have always made it special for me. However this year I am away from the cheerful festive spirit of home and I am already missing my family and friends terribly. This year, I will celebrate Diwali with the cast and crew of my upcoming film. I will treat myself to some traditional Indian food and soak in the festivities."

Also Read | Raghav Chadha Birthday: Parineeti Chopra Shares Unseen Pics and Wishes Her Husband Saying 'You're the Best Gift God Has Given Me'.

In the coming months, Vaani will be seen headlining two diversely different projects - Maddock Films, Sarvagunn Sampanna, and Yash Raj Films OTT show, a gritty crime thriller, 'Mandala Murders'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)