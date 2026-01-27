Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): The much-awaited trailer for Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer 'Vadh 2' has finally been unveiled, delving deeper into the mysterious, dark world of criminal conspiracy, murder, justice, and more.

Lead actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta return as Shambhunath and Manju, respectively, offering a glimpse into their lives as Manju has been sent to jail while her husband leads a dangerous act to get her out.

Also Read | Lokesh Kanagaraj Refutes Reports of Unfollowing Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan on Social Media, Shares How His Mother Was Shocked.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DUAJ13tCFik/

In the 2-minute 25-second trailer, Shambhunath is seen dodging the cops while carrying out his act, while Manju continues to live the life of an inmate, while also being a part of her husband's crimes.

Also Read | Jr NTR's 'Devara 2' To Go on Floors in May 2026? Here's What We Know.

As the tensions rise with the cops adamant to catch the culprit, the story takes an extreme turn as emotional conflict, unspoken truth, and the chase intensify. Joining the cast are actors like Kumud Mishra, Akshay Dogra, Amitt K Singh, Shilpa Shukla, and Yogita Bihani, adding more layers to the mystery.

Speaking about the film, 'Vadh 2' writer-director Jaspal Singh Sandhu shared, "The film is conceived to deliver an experience of a rich narrative driven by well defined characters. We've pushed the envelope, taking the storytelling a notch higher to give the audience a layered thriller-mystery. The trailer offers a glimpse into this morally complex world of Vadh 2, where truth is not clearly defined," as per the press release.

Producer Luv Ranjan explained that the sequel will take forward the philosophy and emotional depth of the first film with a completely new story.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DSCAjlJDw1T/

A Luv Films presentation, 'Vadh 2' is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is dubbed as a spiritual sequel to 'Vadh'.

Earlier, while expressing his emotions on the completion of Vadh 2, Sanjay Mishra said that for him, Vadh is more than a film, it is a cinematic experience which stayed with him even years after the release.

"Vadh was not just a film; it was a cinematic experience that stayed with us and even the audience. To see it evolve into a franchise is both humbling and exciting. Working once again under Jaspal's direction has been truly inspiring--his vision brings depth to every moment," said Sanjay Mishra, as quoted in the press note.

Meanwhile, the film is slated to hit theatres on February 6, 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)