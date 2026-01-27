Trashing reports that claimed that he had unfollowed Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth and legendary actor Kamal Haasan on social media, ace director Lokesh Kanakaraj has now clarified he had done nothing of that sort and urged the media to check facts with him or his team before putting out such reports about him. ‘Jana Nayagan’: Lokesh Kanagaraj CONFIRMS Cameo in Thalapathy Vijay’s Final Film Amid Censor Row.

Lokesh Kanakaraj, who chose to have an interaction with the media on Monday, used the opportunity to clarify a number of issues. One such issue pertained to reports that claimed that he had unfollowed the two icons of Tamil cinema on social media after he had opted out of the film in which they were to work together. Responding to this, Lokesh Kanakaraj said, "There were rumours that I had unfollowed Rajini sir and Kamal sir (on social media). Just look at where they are (indicating they were at the top). I consider it my good fortune that I, having come from a rural place, got an opportunity to work with them both."

The director further said,"Two years ago, when I was scrolling, I mistakenly happened to like a video. For that itself, only I know how many explanations I have had to give. In today's day and age, can someone unfollow others like that? How is it even possible?" To make the point how people placed immense trust on the media, the director said, "My mom does not even know what Twitter (X) is. She does not know what follow or unfollow mean. But she called me up and asked me 'Why did you unfollow Rajini sir and Kamal sir?' That is because they don't even believe me but believe you (the media)." When Will ‘Kaithi 2’ Go on Floors? Uncertainty Grows As Karthi Says He Has No Update on Much-Hyped Upcoming LCU Film’s Status.

Clarifying that he had not unfollowed the legends, the director said, "If you come across any such sensitive information, please check with me or someone from my team before putting out reports on such sensitive information. This is my request."

