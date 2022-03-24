Washington [US], March 24 (ANI): Actor Vanessa Hudgens, reality series host Terrence J and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell will host the 'The Oscars Red Carpet Show,' the official pre-show for the 94th Oscars on March 27.

'The Oscars Red Carpet Show' will air at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT on ABC.

As per Variety, before the Academy Awards begin at 8 pm ET, the 90-minute special will showcase Oscar nominees, performers, and presenters with a sneak peek at Hollywood's biggest night, including a special appearance by DJ M.O.S. The 'Red Carpet Show' is executive produced by David Chamberlin and Michael Antinoro, alongside Packer and Cowan.

The Academy recently confirmed that Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Reba McEntire, and Sebastian Yatra will perform four of the five songs nominated, while Van Morrison will miss out due to his tour schedule.

The 94th Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories around the world. (ANI)

