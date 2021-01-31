Washington [US], January 31 (ANI): 'Riverdale' fame actor Vanessa Morgan has welcomed her first child, a baby boy.

As per E! News, the actor welcomed her and estranged husband Michael Kopech's son recently. A source told the publication, "Vanessa had the baby, and Michael is with her as well. They're both thrilled."

The former couple has kept the rest of the details about their little one to themselves, like their baby boy's name. It's also unclear when exactly the 28-year-old star gave birth.

Ahead of her baby's arrival, Morgan had shared that she was officially starting maternity leave, even though she was nearly nine months into her pregnancy. "Feeling grateful to my showrunner & producers for being so accommodating & writing my pregnancy into the show!" she had shared on Instagram.

"Also proud of my body for allowing me to still work almost 9 months preggo. Now time to have a baby! lol," she added.

In another post, the actor had teased a scene in which she dances with snakes. She joked, "haha can't wait to show my lil guy what his mom was doing 8 weeks before he was born."

Once she stopped filming, however, Morgan was in full nesting mode. On her Instagram Story, she kept her followers updated about the decorating process for the nursery, sharing glimpses of her son's clothes and other gifts.

The baby's birth comes just six months after Kopech filed for divorce on June 19, 2020. The duo had tied the knot in January 2020, after dating for more than a year. The estranged couple has not publicly commented on their split but Morgan's representative previously confirmed that Kopech is the father of the newborn.

In the months following the news of their divorce, Morgan has seemingly celebrated many pregnancy milestones without Kopech, including doctor's appointments. In August 2020, she shared a photo of an ultrasound, describing her baby as a "little kicker."

Morgan had shared the news of her pregnancy in July, last year, when she wrote that her baby had already brought her "much happiness and a feeling of much greater purpose."

Kopech did not comment on Morgan's pregnancy and has retreated from public life for much of the year. He had also opted out of the 2020 Major League Baseball (MLB) season, however, he is expected to return to the Chicago White Sox this year. (ANI)

