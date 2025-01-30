Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], January 30 (ANI): The journey of restoring the Spix's macaw (Cyanopsitta spixii), a species declared extinct in the wild in 2000, has taken a major leap forward with Vantara's recent collaboration with the Association for the Conservation of Threatened Parrots (ACTP).

The initiative aims to reintroduce these iconic birds to their native habitat in Brazil, with Vantara's affiliate, Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC), playing a crucial role in guiding the project.

On Wednesday, 41 Spix's macaws were successfully transferred from ACTP's breeding centre in Berlin, Germany, to a release centre in Bahia, Brazil, marking a significant milestone in this global reintroduction program.

Vantara, the wildlife preservation project founded by Anant Ambani is providing essential resources and expertise to ACTP, reinforcing its unwavering commitment to the restoration of this species within Brazil's Caatinga biome.

This marks a continuation of the project's progress, following the successful release of 20 Spix's macaws into the wild in 2022.

This release resulted in the birth of the first wild-born chicks in over 20 years, showcasing the potential for success in the reintroduction program.

The 41 Spix's macaws chosen for this transfer were selected based on their health and pedigree. The group consists of 23 females, 15 males, and three unsexed juveniles.

Some of these birds will join the group being prepared for release this year, while others will contribute to the breeding program aimed at ensuring the long-term survival of the species.

Before being transferred, the birds underwent over 28 days of quarantine at ACTP's breeding facility in Berlin, during which they were tested for diseases that could pose a risk to Brazil's wild environment.

On January 28, the birds flew from Berlin to Petrolina Airport in Brazil, arriving the same day. Upon arrival, the birds were transported to a quarantine facility in Brazil, with all logistics carefully coordinated, including the presence of two veterinarians, one keeper from ACTP, and an expert team from Vantara's GZRRC.

Special arrangements were made for transportation and customs clearance, ensuring the birds' swift and secure arrival.

Martin Guth, founder of ACTP, expressed his gratitude towards Vantara for their critical role in the project.

He said, "On behalf of ACTP, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Anant Ambani and Vantara for their remarkable contribution to the Spix's Macaws Reintroduction Project. In addition to their generous financial support, the expertise that Vantara shared with us has been invaluable in successfully breeding this extinct-in-the-wild species. Vantara's unwavering dedication to biodiversity restoration and endangered species protection has been pivotal to the success of this initiative."

He continued, "This partnership exemplifies the power of a shared vision and commitment, and we hope it will inspire conservation efforts worldwide. We look forward to continuing our work together to save as many endangered species as possible in partnership with Vantara."

The Spix's macaw, made famous by the Hollywood movie Rio, is now at the centre of a global conservation effort that involves private organizations such as Vantara's GZRRC, ACTP, and the Brazilian government.

Since 2019, efforts to restore the species have been supported by the establishment of a dedicated Release Centre in Brazil, which has facilitated the transport of birds from Germany and Belgium to Brazil.

The reintroduction program continues to see progress, with the release of 20 Spix's macaws into the wild in 2022, resulting in the birth of the first wild chicks in over two decades.

The success of these efforts underscores the importance of annual releases to ensure the establishment of a thriving wild population. As part of the ongoing program, it is vital to continue receiving new birds to support the release efforts.

Vantara's commitment to wildlife conservation extends beyond the Spix's macaw. The organization is also dedicated to restoring India's diverse wildlife heritage, including efforts to reintroduce captive-bred rhinos into secure habitats, bolster Asiatic lion populations, and work towards the return of cheetahs to Indian forests following a successful breeding program. (ANI)

