Barcelona’s Champions League campaign ended in both sporting disappointment and physical concern on Tuesday night as young midfielder Fermin Lopez suffered a significant facial injury during the quarter-final second leg against Atletico Madrid. The 22-year-old was left bloodied following a high-speed collision at the Cívitas Metropolitano, adding a somber note to the Catalan side's continental exit. Kylian Mbappe Highlights Forehead Injury Inflicted in Real Madrid vs Girona La Liga 2026 Match, Shares Pic on IG

Despite a 2-1 victory on the night, Barcelona was eliminated from the competition on aggregate, having failed to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg.

Fermin Lopez Collision with Juan Musso

The injury occurred during a frantic attacking sequence for Barcelona. Lopez, known for his late runs into the penalty area, was challenging for an aerial ball when he collided with Atletico goalkeeper Juan Musso.

Visuals from the broadcast showed Musso’s boot making contact with Lopez’s face as the goalkeeper attempted to clear the danger. The impact left the midfielder on the turf with visible bleeding from his nose and mouth. Medics rushed to the pitch to treat the player, who was seen using his jersey to stem the blood flow before receiving formal medical attention.

Fermin Lopez Injury Video

Miss by Fermin 😭 pic.twitter.com/ip8hCeTA3q — Taxx FCB (@taxxfcb_) April 14, 2026

Fermin Lopez Injury

Photo of the night. 😱😱😱 Fermin Lopez caught one square on the chin. pic.twitter.com/gsYP9XOGJK — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) April 14, 2026

Fermin Lopez Brutal Blow

FERMI LOPEZ NA PATIDA CONTRA O ATLÉTICO DE MADRID NA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE,O JUÍZ NÃO DEU NADA. pic.twitter.com/VygOyID03Q — Trent (@Trend0101) April 14, 2026

Medical Status and Tactical Resilience

In a display of resilience that has characterised his season, Lopez opted to continue playing after the initial treatment. While early assessments suggested a potential broken nose, the player remained on the pitch for the remainder of the half to assist his team's efforts to level the aggregate score. Lamine Yamal Becomes Youngest Player To Reach 100 La Liga Appearances, Achieves Feat During Barcelona vs Espanyol Match.

Initial Diagnosis: Heavy facial contusion with a suspected nasal fracture.

Immediate Action: On-field stanching of blood; player continued until tactical substitution later in the game.

Further Testing: Lopez is expected to undergo secondary scans back in Barcelona on Wednesday to determine if surgery is required to reset the bone.

This latest blow comes during what has been a physically demanding 2025/26 campaign for the Spanish international. Earlier in the season, Lopez was sidelined for several weeks due to a leg muscle injury (specifically a soleus strain) in November 2025.

His ability to return quickly from setbacks has made him a vital asset for manager Hansi Flick, especially with long-term absentees like Gavi still working through their own rehabilitation programmes. Before the injury on Tuesday, Lopez had been in fine form, contributing six goals in European competition this season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 10:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).