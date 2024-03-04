The three-day-long pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have finally ended. Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities, and other guests had a gala at the event in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and now it is time to get back to work. On Monday morning, celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were seen leaving Jamnagar after attending the three-day-long event. The Sam Bahadur actor kept it casual as he wore a shirt paired with blue jeans. Katrina, on the other hand, looked cute in her traditional attire. Apart from them, actors and couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and their kids Taimur, Jeh and Bebo's sister Karisma Kapoor were also spotted at the Jamnagar airport. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding: Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh Enthrall the Guests With 'Mere Dholna' Live Performance at the Celebrations (Watch Video).

Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan jetted off from Jamnagar on Monday early morning. B-town couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at the airport this morning. The duo was seen twinning in casual white outfits. Apart from them, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also jetted off from Jamnagar on Monday morning. The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began on Friday.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Leave From Jamnagar

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor Leave From Jamnagar

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Leave From Jamnagar

Amitabh Bachchan and Family Leave From Jamnagar

Akshay Kumar Leaves from Jamnagar

Guests from around the world are in Jamnagar, Gujarat, to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant. Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant. She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about it, saying, "Throughout my life, I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me, and I am passionate about it." Fans Speculate Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Event As Reason for Long Gap Between India vs England 4th and 5th Test.

While talking about her son's wedding, she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...Jamnagar holds a special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery. I started my career by converting this arid and desert-like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community."