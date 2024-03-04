The final day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar featured a star-studded concert for their guests, with renowned Indian singers like Shreya Ghoshal, Lucky Ali, Arijit Singh among taking the stage. Videos circulating online showcase the artists delivering captivating performances. However, the highlight of the evening was Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal's enthralling duet performance. The acclaimed singers energised the audience with their rendition of "Mere Dholna" from the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa, captured in a viral clip. Abhishek Bachchan Showers Love on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Daughter Raha at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Event (Watch Video).

Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh's Duet:

