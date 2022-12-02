Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal on Friday dropped a picture of him posing next to departed former Army chief Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's statue.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a picture which he captioned, "SAM."

In the picture, the 'Raazi' actor looked dapper as he donned a black hoodie and accessorized his look with black shades and a black cap.

Soon after the actor dropped the picture, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Excited for #sambahadur," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "I am your biggest fan vicky bhaiya."

"I'm big fan of you," another fan commented.

Recently, the makers of Vicky's upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur' unveiled a teaser of the film and announced the official release date.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.

In the teaser, Vicky can be seen wearing a uniform and walking past his troops as they make way for his exit.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP), 'Sam Bahadur' is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw featuring Vicky in the titular role.

Talking about the film, Vicky said, "I am fortunate to portray the role of a real-life hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved for his contributions to our country. There is a lot to learn and take back as an actor. With the amount of prep and hard work the whole team has put in, I am sure the audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam's mesmerising journey to making India what it is today."

Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh are also part of the film's cast.

Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen in upcoming comedy 'Govinda Naam Mera' which is all set to stream exclusively on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16. (ANI)

