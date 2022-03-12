Mumbai, March 12: Actor Vicky Kaushal wished Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar on his birthday. Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, Vicky went down his memory lane and shared a picture with Aditya during the shooting of the film Uri: The Surgical Strike. 3 Years of Uri The Surgical Strike: Vicky Kaushal Shares Memorable Stills From Aditya Dhar's Film.

Addressing him as 'Bhai', he wrote, "Happy birthday mere Bhai. Lots of love! @adityadharfilms." Responding to Vicky's sweet gesture, Aditya also replied, "Mera Bhaaaai!!! Love you!!"

Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Post For Aditya Dhar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Talking about their upcoming project, The Immortal Ashwatthama will be their second collaboration after the National Award-winning movie Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019.

