Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): Actor Viineet Kumar Singh has wrapped shooting on his upcoming project, which also features Saiyami Kher.

Taking to his Instagram handle, director Vikram Phadnis dropped pictures with the actor, speaking about his experience on working together. "And it's a Wrap for this incredible guy @vineet_ksofficial on our film! What an amazing experience to direct you and see your craft!! I can't wait for the world to see u! Onwards & Upwards!" he wrote in the post.

In another post, Phadnis added, "My days on set...with this brilliant man .. @vineet_ksofficial. A world in black and white, A story shaped by patience and belief ... one I've lived before I tell it. I carry it with me, scene by scene, until the day it finally belongs to the world."

The post quickly caught the attention of fans, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and best wishes. While the shoot for the film is still ongoing and expected to wrap up next week, this moment marked the completion of Viineet's portion of the project.

The film is directed by Vikram Phadnis, a renowned fashion designer, who is also known for his acclaimed Marathi films 'Smile Please' and 'Hrudayantar'.

Viineet Kumar Siingh, known for his powerful performances in films like 'Mukkabaaz' and 'Chhaava', and Saiyami Kher, praised for her roles in 'Ghoomer' and 'Breathe: Into the Shadows', are expected to deliver a compelling on screen pairing in this upcoming film.

With Viineet's shoot now completed and the rest of the filming nearing its end, the project will soon move into post production. Further details about the project are yet to be unveiled. (ANI)

