Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI): Vijay Deverakonda seems to have a packed schedule ahead as he gave fans an update on his upcoming projects.

The actor, on Monday, took to his Instagram account to share a series of posters from his upcoming films, giving a clear idea of what's in his kitty.

The first poster shared on his Instagram showed him in an intense look from 'Kingdom.' In the poster, the actor can be seen sporting a buzz cut, full beard, and moustache. The film is a spy thriller and stars Bhagyashri Borse opposite Vijay. It is now set to release on May 30 after being delayed from its original March date.

Next in the line-up is 'VD14,' another much-awaited film. The poster shows Vijay as a hermit, meditating in front of an altar.

The last poster he shared was from 'SVC 59,' his next collaboration with Sri Venkateswara Creations.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJic3-Zx9kc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Vijay simply captioned the post with "Next," along with a red heart emoji.

Vijay was last seen in the film 'The Family Star.' The Family Star, which also starred Mrunal Thakur, is a romantic drama that revolves around Govardhan, a middle-class man, as he goes through his family's complexities and falls for a woman named Indu, who later becomes his tenant.

He was also featured alongside Radhika Madan in Jasleen Royal's song Sahiba. (ANI)

