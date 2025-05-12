Mumbai, May 12: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Kesari Veer’, is emotional at the sudden announcement of retirement from Test cricket by ace Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. On Monday, the actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note for one of India’s most loved cricketers. The actor also spoke about Kohli’s teammate, and the captain of the national squad for ODI, Rohit Sharma.

He wrote, “The end of an era feels heavy in the air of Test cricket. Two legends, one a breathtaking blaster and the other an enduring master, have bid farewell. Hitman Rohit Sharma and King Kohli have hung up their Test boots, leaving behind legacies forged in fire and grace. My son and I were lucky enough to witness these two legends in action! Kohli's relentless pursuit of over 9320 Test runs, that unwavering intensity, and Rohit's effortless power at the top, including that iconic double hundred – moments etched in our hearts”. When Will Virat Kohli Play Next for Indian Cricket Team After Star Cricketer Bids Farewell To Test Cricket?.

He further mentioned, “They made us, and all of India, believe in every session, every fight. Thank you, @ImRo45 and @imVkohli , for the passion, the records, and the indelible mark on Test cricket. We will always be your fans, and India is immensely proud of you both. The roar of your bats will forever echo in the arena of Test cricket. Grateful for the memories. Though their Test journey concludes, we eagerly await their fireworks in the One Day International arena”. Virat Kohli Test Record: Stats and Achievements Of Star Cricketer As He Retires From Longest Format of Cricket.

Both Virat and Rohit, who are known in their fan circles as the formidable duo of ‘Ro-Ko’, announced their sudden exit from Test cricket. This comes after the Indian squad lost the Border-Gavaskar trophy in December last year. However, the two were the part of the Indian squad which one the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after bagging the T20 World Cup last year in June.

