Actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur on Wednesday announced they have become parents to their first child, a baby boy. It’s a Boy! Vikrant Massey and Wife Sheetal Thakur Welcome Their First Child!

The couple, who announced their pregnancy in September, shared the news in a joint Instagram post. "For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love Sheetal and Vikrant," they said. Massey, 36, and Thakur, 32, tied the knot in 2022 after dating for over seven years. They have worked together in the Ekta Kapoor-backed series Broken But Beautiful (2018).

Vikrant Massey's Instagram Post

While Massey recently starred in the 2023 hit 12th Fail, Thakur is known for her work in films such as Brij Mohan Amar Rahe.