Mumbai (Maharashtra), July 6 (ANI): In a face-off between the UP Police and 'Ek Villain', who do you think wins? The UP Police has declared that no matter who the villain is, they will hunt every single one down. And we have good reason to believe it!

Responding to Ek Villain Returns' poster, UP Police recently shared a funny message. They took to Twitter and wrote, "'Ek Tha Villain' Going beyond the call of duty every day, the #HeroesOfUPP ensure citizens' safety & hunt down villains one by one. #NoVillainReturns"

In another tweet, they wrote, "'Be Nobody's Villaintine'.... because the only sequel to crime is prison! Dial 112 to make #TeriGalliyan safer. #NoVillainReturns"

Well, it clearly looks like the 'Ek Villain' fever has gripped the UP Police!

The movie 'Ek Villain Returns' is all set to have a nationwide theatrical release on July 29. The film has an ensemble cast including John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. Helmed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms, 'Ek Villain Returns' is the sequel to the 2014 hit film, Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh.

Two days ago, the makers of the film unveiled the first song of the film 'Galliyan Returns'. Last week, the makers also dropped the trailer of the film which gathered positive responses from the netizens. The trailer featured all four actors however it made everyone wonder who the real villain is!

Excited about the film, John said, "When I read the script of Ek Villain Returns, I knew it was what I wanted to do because it was like a homecoming for me. My Bollywood debut Jism was with Mohit as an assistant director on the film. He has come a long way and it's great to see him grow."

Arjun, too, expressed his excitement about the project. "Action is my absolute favourite genre! The script of Ek Villain Returns has easily been one of the most powerful and gripping action thrillers that I have come across and Mohit Suri has brought it alive on canvas in an even bigger way! A lot of hard work has gone into this film and we hope you enjoy it," he shared.

"Collectively, the music team, Mohit and I, on Ek Villain Returns, have tried to create music that is the highlight of the film. Everybody that has watched the film and the trailer so far feels the same and we can't wait to share it with you very soon," Tara expressed. (ANI)

