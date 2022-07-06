Whoever said only ladies from Rajasthan and Gujarat wear bandhej print dresses and sarees has clearly not taken a more transparent look at our beloved Bollywood divas. The bandhej or bandhani print, in fact, is widespread amongst the B-town beauties and they sure know how to nail it to the hilt. Deepika Padukone recently wore a stunning pink bandhani outfit by Sabyasachi to one of her community events in the USA and looked like a million bucks. Kriti Sanon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Other B-town Ladies Who Nailed the Black & White Look (View Pics).

But Padukone isn't the only name raving about the beauty of bandhani. Earlier, we had other big names like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and even Alia Bhatt who have attempted bandhej outfits and needless to say, they have emerged as a show stealer every time. While girls like Janhvi and Sara attempted to dress up in a traditional six yards, others like Alia preferred taking the conventional salwar kameez route. To elaborate more on their individual designs, let's reminisce and delve into these looks, one name at a time. 5 Times Malaika Arora Made Black Colour Look the Hottest!

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, whose bandhej or bandhani outfit did you like more? Was it Alia Bhatt's or Deepika Padukone's? Was it Janhvi Kapoor's or Sara Ali Khan's? Think about it and drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

