Comedian-actor Vir Das is all set to perform at the iconic Apollo Theatre in London on December 16. The Apollo Theatre is a venue steeped in musical history having witnessed performances from iconic acts like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Iron Maiden, and contemporary music royalties such as Selena Gomez and Kylie Minogue. 51st International Emmy Awards Winners: From Vir Das for Vir Das-Landing to Martin Freeman for The Responder, Check Out the Complete List of Winners (View Pics).

Excited to perform at the Apollo Theatre as part of his Mind Fool tour, Vir Das said, "Stepping onto the Apollo Theatre stage is not just a personal triumph; it's a momentous occasion for Indian comedy. The energy of this historic venue, which has hosted musical legends and comedy icons alike, is both exhilarating and humbling. As I stand before a live audience of almost 5000 people, I am driven by a desire to connect, to bring joy, and to be a bridge between cultures. The Mind Fool tour is my way of spreading laughter across borders, and I can't wait to share this experience with audiences around the world." Vir Das Left Emotional Over Amul’s Creative Tribute to His International Emmy Win, Here's What He Has to Say!

Vir Das Excited to Perform at Apollo:

Remember watching Live at the Apollo on the BBC. The Stones, the Beatles, Bob Marley all Sold this beast of a room out. Tonight we have too. See you at the Apollo tonight London. pic.twitter.com/3AyMnIDCQv — Vir Das (@thevirdas) December 15, 2023

Vir Das is currently basking in International Emmy win. Last month, he won the prestigious International Emmy Award for Comedy for his standup special Vir Das: Landing. Talking about winning at the International Emmy Awards, Vir expressed his excitement and said, "I have immense gratitude, holding the International Emmy for Best Comedy for Vir Das: Landing. This one is for my team and for Netflix without whom this wouldn't have been possible. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and to win this accolade for my fifth special with Netflix feels like a culmination of passion, perseverance, and the undying support of people around the globe who have given so much love to Vir Das: Landing".

He added, "This award is not just a recognition of my work but a celebration of the diverse stories and voices from India. Stories that make us laugh, reflect, and, most importantly, unite. This one is for India, for Indian comedy and for the community of artists at large." Vir Das: Landing premiered on the OTT platform Netflix.