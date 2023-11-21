The 51st International Emmy Awards has honoured the best in international television programming in 2022. The winners of the same have been announced at the event held at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. Actor-comedian Vir Das made history at the International Emmy Awards 2023 by bagging award for Vir Das: Landing in the Best Comedy Series. Martin Freeman won the award for Best Performance by an Actor for his role in the British Police Drama The Responder. Here’s looking at all the winners of the esteemed event. 51st International Emmy Awards: Jim Sarbh Writes ‘No Luck Folks’ As He Loses Out in Best Performance by an Actor Category for Rocket Boys.

Best Drama Series - The Empress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by International Emmy Awards (@iemmys)

Best Comedy Series - Vir Das: Landing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by International Emmy Awards (@iemmys)

Best Comedy Series - Derry Girls-Season 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by International Emmy Awards (@iemmys)

Best Performance By An Actor - Martin Freeman For The Responder

View this post on Instagram A post shared by International Emmy Awards (@iemmys)

Best Performance By An Actress - Karla Souza For La Caída (Dive)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by International Emmy Awards (@iemmys)

Best TV Movie/Mini-Series - La Caída (Dive)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by International Emmy Awards (@iemmys)

Best Telenovela - Yargi (Family Secrets)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by International Emmy Awards (@iemmys)

Best Documentary - Mariupol: The People’s Story

View this post on Instagram A post shared by International Emmy Awards (@iemmys)

Best Short-Form Series - Des Gens Bien Ordinaires (A Very Ordinary World)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by International Emmy Awards (@iemmys)

Best Non-Scripted Entertainment - A Ponte - The Bridge Brasil

View this post on Instagram A post shared by International Emmy Awards (@iemmys)

Best Sports Documentary - Harley & Katya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by International Emmy Awards (@iemmys)

Kids: Animation - The Smeds and The Smoos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by International Emmy Awards (@iemmys)

Kids: Factual - Built To Survive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by International Emmy Awards (@iemmys)

Kids: Live-Action - Heartbreak High

View this post on Instagram A post shared by International Emmy Awards (@iemmys)

Best Arts Programming - Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On

View this post on Instagram A post shared by International Emmy Awards (@iemmys)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)