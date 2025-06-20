Los Angeles [US], June 20 (ANI): Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das is all set to come up with his new special 'Vir Das: Fool Volume'.

The special will be out on Netflix on July 18. Surprisingly, before shooting for the act, Vir Das lost his voice.

Also Read | Who Is Nikita Luther? Ex-Poker World Champion and WSOP Winner Now Competing on Amazon Prime's 'The Traitors'.

"Netflix and I were about to shoot a special with a different theme. The universe had other plans. I lost my voice two months before that show. This is a show rewritten in silence and performed without rehearsal across the world. Turns out the voice in your head is way crazier than the one in your throat. A special that asks the important question: How much happiness do you share when it comes back? What does it mean for any of us to REALLY use our voice?" Vir Das recalled.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLHGWXPxEy2/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=4df5b03f-db3f-4ba8-8564-adfe0c07ec99

Also Read | 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download & Watch Online; Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmuk's Film the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

The special marks Vir Das' fifth stand-up special for the streamer.

Meanwhile, Vir in March 2025 announced his memoir, 'The Outsider- A Memoir for Misfits'.

He took to social media to unveil the cover of his upcoming book, which he said has been in the works over the past two years."I WROTE A BOOK!!!!! For ALL The Outsiders! I hope you'll Preorder and share. For some reason, I have seen more of the world, and been let into more worlds, than anyone I know. Laughter has truly saved my life. I hope to show you how funny and beautiful this world is It hits shelves soon, but you can order it NOW in my profile. @simonandschuster @_simonelement @harpercollinsin This amazing music is Meraki by @dualistinquiry," Vir shared on Instagram.

The memoir, according to his publishers, "is set to take a deep dive into his many phases of life highlighting that the comedy world isn't the only place where he's always felt like an outsider."

In the book, amongst many incidents highlighted Vir recounts a memorable moment when, stranded on a pier in Cozumel, Mexico, with his cruise ship sailing away due to visa issues, he realized that being an outsider isn't just something he experiences--"it's who he is." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)