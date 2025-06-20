Poker pro Nikita Luther, best known as India’s only female World Series of Poker (WSOP) bracelet winner, has now stepped into the world of reality TV with The Traitors on Amazon Prime Video, hosted by Karan Johar. The game is all about secrets, betrayal, and mind tricks, and Nikita’s surprise wildcard entry in episode 3 has already stirred buzz. Though she was eliminated before the game even started by co-contestant Elnaaz Norouzi, Nikita made a dramatic return, proving that this high-stakes player isn’t easy to sideline. Who Is Purav Jha? Meet the 23-YO ‘Human AI’ Who Recreated IShowSpeed, Samay Raina and More, Currently Making Waves on Karan Johar’s ‘The Traitors’

Nikita Luther Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

For many viewers, it’s the first time seeing her on screen, but poker fans know her well. Born in Delhi and a graduate in finance and marketing, Nikita started her poker journey on the Zynga app before turning pro. Her big breakthrough came in 2018 when she teamed up with Giuseppe Pantaleo to win the WSOP Tag Team Event, earning a gold bracelet in Las Vegas. She’s also been part of major tournaments like the Macau Poker Cup and WPT India, with over USD 440,000 in live winnings to her name. ‘The Traitors’: Karan Johar To Host Reality Show About ‘Trust and Dhoka’, Premiering June 12.

She’s no stranger to cameras either—Nikita featured in the poker reality show Game of Gold before joining The Traitors, where she now competes with celebs like Karan Kundrra, Uorfi Javed, Raftaar, Maheep Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor. The calm composure and sharp instincts make Nikita Luther prepared to play her game of lies and loyalty.

