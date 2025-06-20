Sitaare Zameen Par a spiritual sequel to his own directorial venture Taare Zameen Par (2007), is finally released in theatres. Directed by RS Prasanna, starring Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmuk. In the film, Aamir plays Gulshan, a brash basketball coach’s assistant who lands in legal trouble due to drunk driving and is sentenced to three months of community service. Much to his dismay, his punishment involves coaching a team of 'intellectually disabled' basketball players.The movie, which was released in the theatres on Friday (June 20), has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, Kuberaa has been illegally leaked on torrent sites such as MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Movie Review: Aamir Khan’s Earnest but Safe ‘Campeones’ Remake Is Uplifted by Its ‘Special’ Cast (LatestLY Exclusive)

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cybercell. We do not support any kind of piracy and hope that there will be stringent action against the pirates here. ‘Kuberaa’ Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download & Watch Online; Is Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna’s Film the Latest Victim of Piracy?

Watch the Trailer of 'Sitaare Zameen Par':

The film also features Dolly Ahluwalia, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, Ayush Bhansali, Gurpal Singh, and Brijendra Kala.

