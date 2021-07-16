Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) Singer-music director Vishal Dadlani, rapper Divine and duo Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes of Shor Police have recreated legendary American band Metallica's hit track "The Unforgiven".

The heavy metal band will mark the 30th anniversary of their 1991 classic album 'Metallica', best known as 'The Black Album', with a special reissue, according to a press release.

The band will also come out with 'The Metallica Blacklist' covers album, a compilation featuring 53 artists covering their favourite songs from the LP.

Both will be released on September 10 this year.

Advance tracks from 'The Metallica Blacklist' have been released by various multi-talented artists across the globe, which includes Miley Cyrus's version of "Nothing Else Matters" featuring Andrew Watt, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo and Chad Smith.

Dadlani, Divine and Shor Police have come up with the Indian version of "The Unforgiven".

Produced by Shor Police, the song features Vishal's baritone singing voice and Divine's unmatched rapping abilities. It beautifully infuses Indian culture and essence into the Metallica classic.

Dadlani said he has always been a fan of 'The Black Album' as it opened a whole new musical world for him.

"To be a part of the 30-year celebration of that album is beyond epic. 'The Unforgiven' is among the first songs that I ever tried to play on the guitar, it's stamped into my very being.

"Of course, as always, I'm standing on the shoulders of giants with Shor Police and Divine so yeah, it's good times baby," he added.

Divine said he feels honoured to be a part of Metallica's "iconic and charitable project".

"To take a classic track and give it your flavour is always tricky but we did our best and were grateful that Metallica decided to choose our rendition amongst many others! Shout out to Vishal and Shor Police, who really lead & carried this collaboration," he added.

Shor Police said they had a wonderful time collaborating with Dadlani and Divine for recreating 'The Unforgiven".

"When we were asked to produce this track we couldn't think of a more powerful combo than Vishal Dadlani & Divine. We were also very clear that we wanted to give this reimagined version a distinctive Indian flavour without losing the essence of the original track.

"We hope the audiences connect with this one as much as we enjoyed making it," they added.

Devraj Sanyal, the MD & CEO of Universal Music India and South Asia, has executive produce the recreated track.

He said fans of the original track will "enjoy it as much as we did creating this masterpiece".

"Metallica's 'Black Album' is undeniably one of the top albums in the history of not just rock & metal music but of music in general & to have an opportunity to celebrate it is one that we weren't going to pass up.

"I had the opportunity to executively produce a track of my choice and I think I struck gold with Shor Police as producers, the superlative Vishal Dadlani & the amazingly versatile Divine to come up with an adaptation of the legendary 'Unforgiven'. I'm sure everyone will enjoy it as much as we did creating this masterpiece," Sanyal said.

All profits from the Indian version of "The Unforgiven" from Metallica Blacklist will go to Metallica's 'All within my hands foundation' and India's 'The Dharavi Dream Project'.

