Washington [US], December 21 (ANI): Unpacking Bill Cosby's influential career and descent into infamy after being accused of sexual assault by dozens of women, a new four-part documentary series titled 'We Need to Talk About Cosby', directed by comedian-filmmaker W. Kamau Bell, has been announced by Showtime.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will debut on the ViacomCBS premium cable outlet on January 30, eight days after its premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

"As a child of Bill Cosby, I was a huge fan of all his shows and wanted to be a comedian because of him," said Bell. He added, "I never thought I'd ever wrestle with who we all thought Cosby was and who we now understand him to be. I'm not sure he would want me to do this work, but Cliff Huxtable definitely would."

'We Need to Talk About Cosby' will unpack how Cosby's desire for power, which propelled his professional success, could be the same driving force that motivated his alleged crimes against women. It will contrast the performer, philanthropist and role model that made up Cosby's public persona for decades with the accused sexual predator that now defines him.

"Kamau has bravely ventured into a very complicated and nuanced area of the Bill Cosby story, which has yet to be explored in this depth. It's an important and under-reported perspective on the legacy of one of history's most iconic African American entertainers," said Vinnie Malhotra, executive VP of non-fiction programming at Showtime.

Boardwalk Pictures has produced the series in association with WKB Industries. Bell directed and executive produced the project with Andrew Fried, Katie A. King, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn and Sarina Roma. King serves as showrunner. Geraldine Porras is the co-exec producer. (ANI)

