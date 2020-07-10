Florida [USA], July 10 (ANI): Keeping all the possible safety precautions and instructions on place, a large portion of the Walt Disney World Resort is set to reopen on Saturday morning.

Despite the spiraling number of COVID-19 cases in Florida, the Magic Kingdom Park and Disney's Animal Kingdom Park will keep its doors open tomorrow.

However, the company is making it clear that the proposed safety guidelines are not suggestions, but rules.

The official Disney World website has clearly laid down the guidelines to follow in an effort to make the adventure park as safe as possible.

"An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and Guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable. By visiting Walt Disney World Resort you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19," read the website's statement.

The website has cited more than six guiding principles including stress on "enhanced cleaning, physical distancing, and reduced contact." (ANI)

