New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) She has no regrets about quitting movies at the peak of her career in the '90s and now that she is back with a critically-acclaimed role in the series "Sweet Kaaram Coffee", actor Madhoo says she has a new goal: to work with all her "lines and wrinkles".

Known for films such as "Roja" and "Phool Aur Kaante", Madhoo plays a housewife in the Prime Video show that revolves around women belonging to three different generations who embark on a road trip.

Veteran actor Lakshmi, Madhoo and Santhy Balachandran star as mother-in-law Sundari, daughter-in-law Kaveri and granddaughter Niveditha in the eight-episode series.

The actor said the love for the show's characters, particularly the one played by Lakshmi, a well-loved actor with over five decades of experience in all the South Indian language movies as well as Hindi, proves that age is just a number for artists.

"The love that Lakshmi aunty is getting, she's 70. She's not hiding a single wrinkle on her face or changing her body size to fit into any image. She is just a loving grandmother who has performed at such a beautiful level. I'm hoping that I will go that way.

"In my mind, now that is the motto: I will never give up working even when I'm 70 or 80. When someone comes to me, I will work with all my lines and all my wrinkles, whatever my age is," Madhoo told PTI in an interview.

Recently, the actor spoke about how she left the industry as she was not happy with the kind of roles being offered to her.

Asked whether there is a change in her perspective now that she is back to full-time acting, the 54-year-old said experience has taught her to be patient about opportunities.

"When I left the industry feeling not satisfied as an actor, I was also young and brash. I took a call on emotions. So, as a young person, somewhere in my mid 20s, I decided.

"Now as an older person in my 50s, I think my younger person was a little emotional and immature. Today that person will not make such a call. I will bide my time like I have done now. I will never quit the industry that has given me my identity and respect," she said.

In the age of streamers, Madhoo is happy that there is a new world, not only for actors but also technicians, who don't need to rely on theatricals to stay employed.

"For stars, there is an expiry date. People would say that you are past your prime, that is only for a star. But if you are an artist, if you are an actor, you are always there. So, the way it is today, it is the world for actors. If you are a good artist, you will be busy," she added.

In fact, Madhoo said, all her actor friends from the '90s are busy with one or the other project.

"Cinema halls are all about numbers and box offices, so everything is driven by that. I would not have got an opportunity to play this role at this stage of my life... When I left, these (streamers) were not there. On my return, the world has opened up for me and, definitely, for the better," she said.

The actor made her Hindi debut with a blockbuster like "Phool Aur Kaante" and went on to star in Mani Ratnam's "Roja", a hit in Tamil as well as Hindi. In between, she featured in '90s movies such as "Allari Priyudu", "Yodha", "Gentleman", "Elaan", "Diya Aur Toofan", "Diljale" and "Mere Sapno Ki Rani".

Many of her fans still remember Madhoo as the "Roja girl", something that her happy but also a little sad, Madhoo said, pointing out her work in a number of movies post the 1992 romance set against the Kashmir insurgency.

"A lot of people have told me that I can never surpass my role in 'Roja'. I'm grateful for that. I keep telling people that after 30 years, if people have not forgotten me, it's because of 'Roja'. But in a way, it would always leave me a little bit sad and disappointed because I have done so much after 'Roja' that no one remembers and talks about," the actor said.

Her role in "Sweet Kaaram Coffee" feels special because finally the actor believes she has a character that reflects the journey she has had since "Roja".

"The greatest compliment I received for 'Sweet Kaaram Coffee' was when a fan messaged me, saying, 'Roja has now become Kaveri'. There are people who have told me that this is my finest performance till date.

"Now the name Kaveri is ringing in people's minds. I cannot say it can take over 'Roja', but it touched me because I feel finally I did something that people are comparing me with my own best," she said.

Madhoo hopes the series is renewed for a second season and she gets to be Kaveri once again.

"There are times when you like something and you think you've done very well, but people don't receive it with the same emotion. You feel sad about it but what I felt for this story is that it carried that same emotion from start till the end," she said.

Kaveri, according to the actor, is also special because the character's empowerment comes from within.

She credited show creator Reshma Ghalata and directors Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu and Swathi Raghuraaman for coming up with a beautiful story.

"I love the fact that she still comes back to the same house, and assumes the same responsibilities but feels she is empowered. And the empowerment is to be able to express who you are.

"The credit goes to the creators and writers. I am just blessed that I got to play this protagonist," she added.

