Actor NTR Jr who is known for RRR, took to his social media on Wednesday to send birthday wishes to actor Saif Ali Khan. Wishing the actor, NTR Jr shared a poster of Saif from their upcoming film Devara. Devara marks the Telugu debut of Saif. The poster features Saif in an intense look with long curly hair and thick stubble, sporting a black shirt. It also reveals Saif’s character's name: Bhaira. Saif Ali Khan's First Look in Devara Revealed: Jr NTR Shares Actor's 'Bhaira' Character Poster on His Birthday (View Pic).

n the poster, Saif is against the backdrops of a water body and hills. NTR Jr wrote in the caption: "Happy Birthday Saif sir." Jr NTR will be reuniting with Koratala Siva for the film after Janatha Garage. Jr NTR has had a stellar year professionally. Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Devara is directed by Koratala Siva, produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram. The film is slated to release on April 5, 2024. NTR 30 is Devara: From Cast to Release Date, All You Need to Know About Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Upcoming Telugu Film.

Check Out Jr NTR's Post On X:

The film's music is done by Anirudh Ravichander with R. Rathnavelu being the cinematographer. Subu Cyril is onboard as the Head of Art with Sreekar Prasad serving as the Editor. The film also marks Janhvi Kapoor's debut in the Telugu industry.

