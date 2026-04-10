Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Actor Ranveer Singh has recreated the iconic track 'Aari Aari Aari' alongside singer Khan Saab, adding fresh buzz amid the strong box office run of his latest film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge.'

Currently enjoying the success of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', Ranveer joined Khan Saab for a special rendition of the track, which features in director Aditya Dhar's film.

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The song is a revamped version of the 2003 hit originally composed by the Indo-Danish duo Bombay Rockers.

Khan Saab shared a video of himself singing an excerpt from the song. The video shows him and Ranveer crooning lines from the energetic number while at a party.

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Captioning the clip, he wrote, "Aari Aari Aari @ranveersingh #khansaab."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DW6n7TOj00r/?hl=en

The post drew attention from the music fraternity as well. Singer Jazzy B reacted with heart emojis, while Yuvraaj Hans, son of veteran singer Hans Raj Hans, commented, "Je Baat," with fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', which released on March 19, continues its steady run at the box office.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel has reportedly broken multiple records while maintaining strong audience turnout in theatres.

The film features an ensemble cast including Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)