In a historic move for the global lingerie giant, Triptii Dimri has been officially named the first Indian brand ambassador for Victoria’s Secret. The announcement marks a significant milestone in the brand's expansion into the Indian market, following in the footsteps of South Asian models like Neelam Gill who recently graced the brand's international runways. However, the debut of the "Summer Signature" campaign has sparked a polarised reaction online, with the Spirit actress finding herself at the centre of a social media debate. Triptii Dimri Sizzles in Sunset Beach Photoshoot – Bikini Pics Go Viral!

Triptii Dimri Shares Video on Instgaram - Watch

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Triptii Dimri Launches New Collection

The new collection, featuring the brand's signature stripe design and premium sleepwear, aims to pivot toward a message of comfort and self-expression. “Confidence, rather than appearance, defines what it means to feel ‘sexy’,” Triptii stated during the launch. “I'm excited to step into a story that celebrates every version of me.”

Fans Reactions:

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @tripti_dimri)

Fans Reactions:

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @tripti_dimri)

Triptii Dimri Faces Disha Patani Comparisons

While many fans celebrated Triptii Dimri’s latest milestone, a section of netizens took to social media to troll the actress, drawing comparisons with Disha Patani’s long-standing association with Calvin Klein. Several comments under Triptii’s announcement ranged from cautionary to critical, with one user writing, “Please don't become another Disha Patani!”, while another commented, “Dheere dheere ye bhi Disha Patani banti jaa rahi hai.” Others questioned her career direction, with one follower asking, “Aapki Disha kis disha mein jaa rahi hai?” The comparison reflects a section of the audience that views high-profile lingerie modeling as a potential distraction from an actor’s film career-a narrative that has followed Disha Patani for years despite her commercial success.

Triptii Dimri Breaks Global Barriers

Despite the trolling, Triptii Dimri now joins an elite list of Indian faces who have broken barriers for the global lingerie brand. Punjabi model Neelam Gill made history as one of the first Indian-origin models to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2024 and 2025, while supermodel Ujjwala Raut was among the earliest Indian faces to gain recognition on the Victoria’s Secret runway, paving the way for greater South Asian representation in international fashion. ‘I’ve Seen and Faced Things, Never Spoke Up’: Triptii Dimri Opens Up About Being an Introvert, Finding Her Voice Through ‘Dhadak 2’ (Watch Trailer)

Triptii Dimri Gears Up for 'Spirit'

On the professional front, the noise surrounding the campaign is unlikely to slow Triptii’s momentum. The actress is currently preparing for her massive role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, where she stars opposite Prabhas. With Spirit slated for a 2027 release, Triptii remains one of the most sought-after names in the industry, balancing high-fashion endorsements with heavy-duty cinematic projects.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).