Entertainment News

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Vir Das made history by taking home the trophy for the best unique comedy at the 2023 International Emmy's, for his comedy special 'Vir Das: Landing.'

He returned to New Delhi, India, after accepting the honour in New York on Wednesday. Vir Das expressed his gratitude to the media at New Delhi Airport for the honour.

He said, "I am very happy to bring this home. Now, I have a show in Panchkula, so I will go to Panchkula and then to Bengaluru. This award will tour India like me and I am very excited. We are here because of people who came before us, like Johnny Lever. I would love to do a show with Johnny Lever, as he is my idol. I think he is the greatest live comedy artist. I think hopefully this is the first award for Indian Comedy International but not the last, hopefully, many comedians can win it."

Johnny Lever is an Indian film actor and one of the most noted comedians in Hindi cinema. Lever is one of the first stand up comedians in India.

Das added, "There is love for India in every joke of mine and there will be love in every joke in the future as well. If you love your nation, write about it."

The award for the Comedy Category was a tie, with 'Derry Girls Season 3' also receiving the recognition.

'Vir Das: Landing' marks his fourth Netflix comedy special that presents a show about what it means to be truly global while looking for a home. To carry your country across the world with you, whatever that country is, and to find your feet.

A show about growing up in India, seeing the globe, love troubles, colossal failures, social media madness, the perils of outrage, unplanned drugs, war-zone boarding schools, metaphorical mathematical equations, the current state of comedy, getting nominated, getting intoxicated, and ultimately just getting situated.

'Vir Das: Landing' which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix, was competing with Le Flambeau from France, El Encargado from Argentina, and Derry Girls Season 3 from the UK.

Earlier, Vir's third standup special 'Vir Das: For India' received a 2021 International Emmy Nomination for "Best Comedy." (ANI)

