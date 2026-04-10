Los Angeles [US], April 10 (ANI): The Addams Family is once again growing! Netflix has announced three cast additions to 'Wednesday Season 3'.

Set to feature in guest star roles, actors Lena Headey, Andrew McCarthy, and James Lance will be seen in the third season of the hit series, which is currently in production, reported Variety.

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With this, the trio will join the previously announced new cast members, including Eva Green, Winona Ryder, Chris Sarandon, Noah Taylor, Oscar Morgan, and Kennedy Moyer.

The upcoming third season of 'Wednesday' is currently being shot in Dublin, Ireland.

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While Jenna Ortega will return to her iconic role as Wednesday Addams, other returnees are Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams.

Among others are Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Isaac Ordonez, Billie Piper, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Victor Dorobantu, and Evie Templeton.

Based on characters created by Charles Addams, the show has been developed by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who also serve as the executive producers and showrunners.

Tim Burton serves as the director of the hit show.

The first season of 'Wednesday' turned out to be a major hit, still being counted as the most-watched English-language series of all time on Netflix, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The second season of 'Wednesday' currently ranks in fifth position on Netflix's all-time top 10 (English-language) series.

The show, which is based on the Addams Family characters, follows "a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy", as per the official synopsis.

In the last season, Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams was seen riding off with her Uncle Fester to attempt to rescue her friend and roommate Enid from being trapped as an alpha werewolf.

'Wednesday Season 2' came out in two parts in August and September 2025, becoming a big hit on Netflix. (ANI)

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