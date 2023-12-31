New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): 2024 is about to begin and only a few hours are left for 2023 and it's time for a massive celebration. As 2023 comes to an end, the last sunset of the year was captured at different places. Let us look at glimpses of these beautiful places in the country.

The birthplace of Lord Ram, Ayodhya, which is all preparing for the consecration of the Ram Temple on January 22, witnessed a beautiful sunset.

Also Read | Bipasha Basu Wraps Up 2023, Shares Precious Moments With Hubby Karan Singh Grover and Daughter Devi (Watch Video).

Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha is very important to Hindu devotees and it is one of the Char-Dham pilgrimages. The temple is well-known for its annual Rath Yatra, which draws millions of spectators as the three enormous chariots carrying the deities pass by.

Here are the visuals for Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi Hails India's Twin Oscar Wins in 2023 on His Monthly Radio Programme.

Nobody would like to miss watching the sunset at the Taj Mahal in Agra. However, tourists were left disappointed as they reached the Taj Mahal to see the last sunset of the year, as due to fog and mist, they could not see the last sunset of the year.

One of the tourists told ANI, "We enjoyed seeing the Taj Mahal but could not see the sunset due to fog and hope next year we get a chance to see it. "

Apart from Agra, Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir also witnessed a beautiful sunset.

Visuals from Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, are also alluring.

Similarly, visuals from Kolkata, West Bengal, are also lovely.

No doubt, the sunset in Guwahati, Assam, was equally attractive enough to grab the eyeballs

These sunsets have surely left each one of us stunned and amazed by their beauty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)