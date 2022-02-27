Actor Samantha Prabhu has been bowled over by Alia Bhatt's performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. After watching the film, Samantha took to Instagram Story and heaped praises on Alia. Calling 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' a "masterpiece", Samantha wrote,"A masterpiece!! Alia, words are not enough to describe your performance. Every single dialogue and expression will be etched in my mind forever." Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt’s Film Stands At A Total Of Rs 23.82 Crore!

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiwadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. It also starred superstar Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lauds Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Performance

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The film was released on February 25. On the first day, it minted over Rs 10.5 cr.

